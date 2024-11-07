New launches to fuel domestic growth in small to medium term: JB Pharma CEO

Mumbai-based pharma company JB Pharma is targeting 12-14 per cent revenue growth and a 26-28 per cent Ebitda margin in the short to medium term, with new launches expected to fuel growth in the domestic market.

In an interaction with Business Standard, JB Pharma CEO Nikhil Chopra said that recently launched products such as Metrogyl DG LA gel, used for mouth ulcers, and an expanded Sporlac franchise are expected to generate Rs 6-8 crore and Rs 15 crore in revenue respectively for the year.

The company is looking to follow up with potential launches, including a syrup form of the iron supplement Bizfer XT in Q3, a probiotic for dental health in December, and an eye ointment in the coming months.

“When we launch a product, we aim for it to fetch between Rs 6 crore and Rs 8 crore in annual revenue,” he added.

The company recently announced a 16 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the September quarter (Q2 FY25) at Rs 175 crore, with revenue from operations increasing to Rs 1,001 crore, marking a 13 per cent Y-o-Y rise.

This growth is attributed to a strong performance in the domestic formulations business, which saw a 22 per cent year-on-year growth.

Commenting on the drivers of the domestic performance, Chopra said it was backed by work the company has done in three major therapy areas within cardiology: hypertension and lipid management therapies.

“The good news for us this quarter was that our gastrointestinal (GI) portfolio, which includes a combination of Sporlac and Metrogyl, also performed well, with both demonstrating strong double-digit growth,” he added.

The company reported muted growth in the contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) business due to seasonal trends.

Chopra stated that despite this, JB Pharma is on track to deliver strong results in the second half of financial year 2024-25 (H2 FY25).

“Some CDMO sales were deferred to Q3 FY25 due to material availability challenges, which further impacted Q2 performance. However, the CDMO business is expected to report strong numbers for Q3 and Q4 of FY25, and the annualised order forecast remains healthy despite muted H1,” he added.

Commenting on future acquisition plans, Chopra said the company continues to evaluate available assets, depending on market opportunities.

“Given a choice, we would like to explore assets in cardiology, metabolics, probiotics, ophthalmology, and paediatrics. Otherwise, we remain open to entering new segments where we believe we can add value and ensure the asset grows better than the market,” he added.

Chopra stated that the company is well-positioned from a balance sheet perspective. “If there is any good opportunity, we will be more than happy to pursue it,” he said.