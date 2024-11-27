Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / SBI MF appoints Nand Kishore as MD and CEO; replaces Shamsher Singh

SBI MF appoints Nand Kishore as MD and CEO; replaces Shamsher Singh

He began his career at SBI as a probationary officer in 1990 and moved up the ranks to become the deputy managing director

Nand Kishore
Nand Kishore, Image taken from CGM (Bengaluru Circle), SBI's X account: @CGMSBIBan
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 7:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
SBI Funds Management on Wednesday announced the appointment of Nand Kishore as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.  He takes over from Shamsher Singh, who will be moving back to the State Bank of India. According to a release from the fund house, Kishore has more than 34 years of experience with State Bank of India across major banking verticals such as branch banking, international operations, treasury operations and investment banking and retail.  He began his career at SBI as a probationary officer in 1990 and moved up the ranks to become the deputy managing director.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Rs 100 trn AUM? Just 3-4 years away, say mutual fund CEOs at BS BFSI Summit

SBI MF launches Consumption Index Fund: All you need to know

SBI Mutual Fund hikes 2.85% stake for Rs 900 cr in KPR Mill, now holds 7.7%

Now, SBI MF launches Nifty 500 Index Fund: should you invest?

Promoters of Electronics Mart India divest 7.8% stake for Rs 689 cr

Topics :SBI Mutual FundMutual FundsInvestment

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 7:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story