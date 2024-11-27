SBI MF appoints Nand Kishore as MD and CEO; replaces Shamsher Singh

SBI Funds Management on Wednesday announced the appointment of Nand Kishore as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. He takes over from Shamsher Singh, who will be moving back to the State Bank of India. According to a release from the fund house, Kishore has more than 34 years of experience with State Bank of India across major banking verticals such as branch banking, international operations, treasury operations and investment banking and retail. He began his career at SBI as a probationary officer in 1990 and moved up the ranks to become the deputy managing director.