Home / Companies / News / Indian Oil eyes processing bio-naphtha for petrochemicals: Chairman

Indian Oil eyes processing bio-naphtha for petrochemicals: Chairman

Bio-naphtha is typically obtained from hydro-treatment of used vegetable and cooking oils

Reuters NEW DELHI
Indian Oil eyes processing bio-naphtha for petrochemicals: Chairman

1 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 2:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Mohi Narayan

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp., the country's top refiner, said on Friday it is looking to decarbonise its petrochemical feedstocks by introducing bio-naphtha at its crackers.

"To attain sustainability, bio-based feedstocks such as bio-naphtha and bio-ethanol are being envisaged as the natural transition for the petrochemical industry," the company's Chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya said at Asia Petrochemical Industry Conference, without providing a timeline.

Bio-naphtha is typically obtained from hydro-treatment of used vegetable and cooking oils.

"It is under research and development at our Faridabad facility in northern India... we have kept the used cooking oil pathway open but we're trying to get it via bio-ethanol," the company's executive director of petrochemicals, A. S. Sahney, told Reuters on the sidelines of the event.

 

(Reporting by Mohi Narayan; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Also Read

IndianOil, Adani-Total, Shell lap up Reliance's KG-D6 gas; IOC top bidder

Fuels from Russian crude oil get backdoor entry into Europe via India

Kirit Parikh panel may recommend price caps to help moderate CNG rates

Reliance makes rare buy of Russian naphtha, ups fuel oil imports: Data

CNG, piped gas prices to be cut but no clarity on deregulation: Analysts

Tesla delegation stops short of committing to India plant in renewed talks

Shein is coming back to India. Here's why it was banned in the past

Suzlon bags 69 MW wind energy order from Nordic Energy's Indian subsidary

Why is Tesla so confused about Indian market? Challenges and opportunities

In Adani-Hindenburg saga hard to pinpoint regulatory failure, says SC panel

Topics :Indian OilIndian Oil CorpPetrochemicals

First Published: May 19 2023 | 3:33 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story