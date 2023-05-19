Home / Companies / News / Suzlon bags 69 MW wind energy order from Nordic Energy's Indian subsidary

Suzlon bags 69 MW wind energy order from Nordic Energy's Indian subsidary

Renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon has secured a 69 MW wind energy order from the Indian subsidiary of a leading Nordic Energy Company

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Suzlon bags 69 MW wind energy order from Nordic Energy's Indian subsidary

1 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 11:58 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon has secured a 69 MW wind energy order from the Indian subsidiary of a leading Nordic Energy Company.

The order is for the development of a 69 MW wind power project for the Indian subsidiary of a leading Nordic Energy Company, a Suzlon statement said.

The company, however, didn't disclose the value of the order.

Suzlon will install 23 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 3 MW each.

"At Suzlon, we take great pride that a leading Nordic Energy Company with a proven global track record in renewable energy has placed their trust in Suzlon for their first wind energy project outside of Europe," JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group, said.

The project is located at Karnataka and is expected to be commissioned in 2024.

This is the fourth order of the larger wind turbine model from the new 3 MW series - the S144 - 140m is part of the agreement wherein Suzlon Energy will supply the wind turbines (equipment supply) and project supervision and commissioning.

Suzlon will also provide operations and maintenance services post-commissioning, the statement added.

Also Read

Suzlon bags 69.3MW wind energy project from Juniper Green Energy

Suzlon bags 99-MW wind energy project from Vibrant Energy for 33 generators

Suzlon Energy secures fourth wind energy project order in less than a month

Govt unveils plans to add 250GW renewable energy capacity in next 5 years

Suzlon bags order for 39-MW wind energy project from First Energy

Why is Tesla so confused about Indian market? Challenges and opportunities

Can't say if there was price manipulation: SC panel on Adani allegations

Litigants' claims in US court over loan to entity 'bewildering': Byju's

Google to kill 3rd-party cookies for 1% of Chrome users early next year

Hyundai, Kia agree to $200 mn settlement over TikTok car theft challenge

Topics :Suzlonwind energy sector

First Published: May 19 2023 | 2:09 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story