Indian Oil ties up with Novac Technology Solutions for employee upskilling

In a groundbreaking initiative to upskill its workforce and enhance operational excellence, state-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) has tied up with Novac Technology Solutions for the second time. The current project builds upon their engagement since 2022 that focused on upskilling IOCL’s staff and channel partners while benefiting over 400,000 people.

This transformative collaboration will see Novac’s digital learning vertical develop 500 hours of advanced e-learning content over the next four years, aimed at enhancing technical competencies and empowering IOCL’s workforce to excel in an evolving energy sector.

As part of this collaboration, Novac will take on the end-to-end development of customised, innovative e-learning modules covering 70 functions across IOCL’s six core divisions. The modules will leverage advanced formats such as AV-style modules, immersive game-based learning, interactive videos, complex 3D character animations, infographic-driven visuals, and audio podcasts. These modules will be integrated seamlessly into IOCL’s Learning Management System (LMS), ensuring accessibility for employees across its vast network, including remote and field teams.

C Mahesh, director, Novac Technology Solutions, said: “We are truly honoured to collaborate once again with Indian Oil Corporation Limited, a name synonymous with excellence and innovation in the energy sector, on this groundbreaking initiative. This renewed partnership underscores our commitment to delivering scalable and impactful e-learning solutions that not only elevate employee skills but also align seamlessly with IOCL’s vision of operational and technical excellence. Having previously worked together, we take immense pride in continuing to support IOCL’s ambitious learning journey and playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of their workforce.”

This strategic partnership between IOCL and Novac Technology Solutions signifies a monumental leap forward in workforce development and learning innovation within the energy sector. As the collaboration progresses, both organisations remain steadfast in their shared vision of delivering impactful, scalable, and future-ready learning solutions that empower employees and drive organisational excellence. This alliance is a testament to the transformative potential of digital learning in shaping the future of industries and workforces alike.