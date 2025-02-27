Paytm joins hands with AI startup Perplexity to offer in-app search

Fintech major Paytm on Tuesday partnered with artificial intelligence startup Perplexity to integrate its search features natively into the fintech application.

The Noida-based company said the integration will allow users to ask questions, explore topics in local languages, make financial decisions, and enhance accessibility and financial literacy.

The fintech company described the collaboration as a ‘major step’ towards integrating AI into mobile payments.

The launch of a consumer-facing AI feature in collaboration with another startup comes over a year after the company said it was using AI automation internally, leading to a reduction in employee costs by 10 to 15 per cent.

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma highlighted a potential shift from search to AI-driven actionable insights, stating that local data training is key and that the industry is moving in that direction. He was speaking on X Spaces alongside Perplexity co-founder Aravind Srinivas.

“This collaboration is a step towards a future where AI enhances everyday interactions and digital experiences for all,” Srinivas said.

Perplexity derives answers to user queries from real-time sources, offering in-line citations.

“AI is transforming the way people access information and make decisions. With Perplexity, we are bringing the power of AI to millions of Indian consumers, making knowledge and financial services more seamless and accessible,” Sharma said.

The chatbot service will be available as a button on the Paytm application.

“...the need for instant and reliable information to support informed decision-making is increasing—whether in managing finances, exploring market trends, or making daily choices,” Paytm added.