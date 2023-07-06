Home / Companies / News / Indian Oil to invest Rs 54,000 crore in projects including TN refinery

Indian Oil to invest Rs 54,000 crore in projects including TN refinery

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Chennai, has committed to invest Rs 54,000 crore in various projects in Tamil Nadu in the next few years

Press Trust of India Chennai
This new refinery, which will come up on about 1,300 acres of land in Nagapattinam, will produce petrol and diesel for BS-VI specifications and also polypropylene.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2023 | 8:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Chennai, has committed to invest Rs 54,000 crore in various projects in Tamil Nadu in the next few years, including a 9 MMTPA (million metric tonnes per annum) grass-root refinery at an estimated cost of Rs 35,580 crore, its executive director and state head (TN & Puducherry) V C Asokan said here on Thursday.

This new refinery, which will come up on about 1,300 acres of land in Nagapattinam, will produce petrol and diesel for BS-VI specifications and also polypropylene.

The world's second-largest integrated lubes complex at Ammullaivoyal village for Rs 1,398 crore apart, the IOCL has planned to lay product pipelines (Rs 2,600 crore), gas pipelines including LPG (Rs 2,225 crore), CGD projects (Rs 7,570 crore), open new retail outlets and launch a modernisation programme (Rs 2,500 crore), build a captive POL/LPG jetty at Kamrajar port (Rs 921 crore), establish a terminal at Vallur (for Rs 724 crore) and set up a new terminal at Asanur (for Rs 466 crore), he said.

"For Indian Oil, Tamil Nadu is an important market and we are constantly investing in the state to improve the infrastructure and product offerings as well as our services," Asokan told reporters.

Indian Oil, he said, would establish 6 LNG dispensing stations in Tamil Nadu. Already one station at Sriperumbudur is in the pilot stage while the other stations will come up at Ponneri, Othakdai, Namakkal, Coimbatore and Koneripalli.

India's largest fuel refiner and retailer has commenced blending bio-diesel with diesel at Sankari terminal and will be starting from Asanur soon, followed by Coimbatore. "We will commence in other locations in a phased manner," Asokan said.

To a question, he replied that extensive research is being done to use hydrogen as an alternate fuel, as it is pollution-free. "But the challenge is the price of green hydrogen produced from water electrolysis should be economically viable for the consumers," he added.

Also Read

Major fire breaks out near oil wells at Numaligarh Refinery in Assam

Rosneft planning to build greenfield refinery in India with state refiners

BPCL plans to shut Bina refinery in June for a month for maintenance

Power Finance Corp provides Rs 9,187 cr finance to HPCL Rajasthan Refinery

Tamil Nadu govt launches drive for solid waste management awareness

Recent Twitter modifications pose problems for users, say analysts

CBRE introduces integrated solutions for project management; hire 400 more

Drone maker InsideFPV raises Rs 2.75 cr as seed funding to grow biz

Biocon Biologics eyes a third of FY24 revenue from emerging markets

NHAI signs pact with power producer THDCIL for technical services

Topics :Tamil NaduIndian OilChennai

First Published: Jul 06 2023 | 8:56 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story