NHAI signs pact with power producer THDCIL for technical services

State-owned power producer THDCIL on Thursday said it will provide technical services to NHAI under an agreement.

"THDC India Limited (THDCIL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to provide technical services as the technical consultant," the company said in a statement.

THDCIL CMD R K Vishnoi said under the agreement, his company will be responsible for assessing landslide susceptibility areas and recommending mitigation measures for vulnerable slopes between Udhampur and Ramban on NH 44.

"The stretch of road is of utmost national strategic importance, as it provides the vital link of the nation with Kashmir valley. This collaboration between THDCIL and NHAI aims to enhance road safety and ensure the stability of the region's infrastructure, particularly the National Highway, by addressing the risks associated with landslides," he added.

This partnership will contribute to the overall improvement and maintenance of critical transportation infrastructure in the region, Vishnoi said.

The agreement was signed on Tuesday at the NHAI headquarters in New Delhi.