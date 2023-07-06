Home / Companies / News / NHAI signs pact with power producer THDCIL for technical services

NHAI signs pact with power producer THDCIL for technical services

The agreement was signed on Tuesday at the NHAI headquarters in New Delhi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Shutterstock

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2023 | 8:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

State-owned power producer THDCIL on Thursday said it will provide technical services to NHAI under an agreement.

"THDC India Limited (THDCIL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to provide technical services as the technical consultant," the company said in a statement.

THDCIL CMD R K Vishnoi said under the agreement, his company will be responsible for assessing landslide susceptibility areas and recommending mitigation measures for vulnerable slopes between Udhampur and Ramban on NH 44.

"The stretch of road is of utmost national strategic importance, as it provides the vital link of the nation with Kashmir valley. This collaboration between THDCIL and NHAI aims to enhance road safety and ensure the stability of the region's infrastructure, particularly the National Highway, by addressing the risks associated with landslides," he added.

This partnership will contribute to the overall improvement and maintenance of critical transportation infrastructure in the region, Vishnoi said.

The agreement was signed on Tuesday at the NHAI headquarters in New Delhi. 

Also Read

No data available on faulty FASTags, penalties collected from users: NHAI

Himachal Governor reviews progress on development of NHAI projects

Chinese power companies accuse Pakistan govt of defaulting on pay

Torrent Power makes lowest bid for power supply contract, says report

Hold longs in Nifty with stop loss of 18500; Hikal, Nesco bullish on charts

NCLT approves demerger of financial services unit of Reliance Industries

Dabur estimates first quarter sales rose over 10% as inflation eases

US agency seeks updated responses, data from Tesla in Autopilot probe

Titan revenue grows 20% in Q1 FY24 on strong performance in key businesses

HPCL aims to run Vizag refinery at expanded capacity from early 2024

Topics :NHAINational Highways Authority of India

First Published: Jul 06 2023 | 8:32 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story