Amazon Pay rolls out biometric authentication for UPI payments in India

Amazon Pay said it has introduced biometric authentication for UPI (Unified Payments Interface) transactions, making it among the first payment service providers in India to allow customers to approve payments using a fingerprint or facial scan, eliminating the need to enter a PIN.

What does Amazon Pay’s biometric authentication change for UPI users?

The new biometric authentication capability eliminates the need for UPI PIN entry for transactions up to ₹5,000. Early adoption indicators show strong customer preference for the experience, with over 90 per cent of customers choosing biometrics for eligible peer-to-peer UPI transactions. The platform said this innovation significantly reduces friction, making payments faster, more intuitive, and secure as biometric authentication is bound to the customer’s device and not shareable.

What has Amazon Pay said about speed and customer adoption? “Our goal has always been to make digital payments convenient and secure. With UPI Biometric Authentication, we're removing one more layer of friction from everyday payments and making them 2X faster,” said Girish Krishnan, Director of Payments, Amazon India. “The strong adoption we're seeing reinforces that customers value speed, simplicity, and trust. The feedback so far has been deeply encouraging, particularly around how intuitive and fast this experience feels, and it motivates us to keep raising the bar on how India pays digitally.” Why is Amazon Pay introducing biometrics for UPI now?