Home / Companies / News / Amazon Pay rolls out biometric authentication for UPI payments in India

Amazon Pay rolls out biometric authentication for UPI payments in India

Amazon Pay now lets Android users approve eligible UPI transactions with fingerprint or facial recognition, reducing PIN friction for payments up to ₹5,000, the company said

Amazon Pay, Amazon
premium
The launch reflects a push to make UPI payments more secure and frictionless, aligning the payment experience more closely with how consumers use their smartphones. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 5:41 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Amazon Pay said it has introduced biometric authentication for UPI (Unified Payments Interface) transactions, making it among the first payment service providers in India to allow customers to approve payments using a fingerprint or facial scan, eliminating the need to enter a PIN.
 
What does Amazon Pay’s biometric authentication change for UPI users? 
The new biometric authentication capability eliminates the need for UPI PIN entry for transactions up to ₹5,000. Early adoption indicators show strong customer preference for the experience, with over 90 per cent of customers choosing biometrics for eligible peer-to-peer UPI transactions. The platform said this innovation significantly reduces friction, making payments faster, more intuitive, and secure as biometric authentication is bound to the customer’s device and not shareable.
 
What has Amazon Pay said about speed and customer adoption? 
“Our goal has always been to make digital payments convenient and secure. With UPI Biometric Authentication, we're removing one more layer of friction from everyday payments and making them 2X faster,” said Girish Krishnan, Director of Payments, Amazon India. “The strong adoption we're seeing reinforces that customers value speed, simplicity, and trust. The feedback so far has been deeply encouraging, particularly around how intuitive and fast this experience feels, and it motivates us to keep raising the bar on how India pays digitally.”
 
Why is Amazon Pay introducing biometrics for UPI now? 
The launch reflects a push to make UPI payments more secure and frictionless, aligning the payment experience more closely with how consumers use their smartphones. The feature is currently available to Android users, showcasing Amazon Pay’s effort to position itself at the forefront of innovation in India’s digital-payments market.
 
What is the current availability of the feature? 
This launch marks a significant step toward making UPI payments safer, faster, and more aligned with how customers interact with their devices today. The feature is currently available for Android users, reinforcing Amazon Pay's position as an innovation leader in India's digital payments ecosystem.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Apple in talks with Indian chipmakers to assemble iPhone chips in India

Mizuho to buy majority stake in India's Avendus from KKR for $523 mn deal

Govt extends tenure of SBI MD Ashwini Kumar Tewari for another 2 years

Tata Chemicals raises ₹1,500 crore through private placement of NCDs

MoEngage raises another $180 million in Series F, offers liquidity to staff

Topics :Amazon Paybiometric authenticationUPIUPI transactionsUnified Payments Interface

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story