IndiGo airlines discontinues serving beverages in cans onboard flights

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2023 | 9:17 PM IST
IndiGo on Tuesday said it has stopped serving beverages in cans onboard flights and that passengers have the option to get a complimentary glass of juice or coke on purchase of any snack, amid a former Parliamentarian complaining that one cannot buy a soft drink during a flight.

BJP member and former Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta has complained that one cannot buy a soft drink in an IndiGo flight and said the airline must stop squeezing passengers through all sorts of extras.

Against this backdrop, an IndiGo spokesperson on Tuesday said the airline has revamped its services to provide an efficient, sustainable, and affordable snack experience.

"This initiative aligns with our commitment to Go Green, as it has saved thousands of cans from being thrown away," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson said it has discontinued serving beverages in cans.

However, the airline did not mention from when it has discontinued serving beverages in cans onboard flights.

"I discovered in mid-air on an Indigo flight that you can't buy a soft drink. The airline has made it obligatory to also buy a snack, regardless of whether you want it or not. This is coercion and I urge minister @JM_Scindia to restore the principles le of choice to fliers. Squeezing fliers through all sorts of extras must stop," he said in a post on social media platform X on Monday evening.

He also tagged Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. There was no response from the minister to the post.

According to the airline, its customers can enjoy a complimentary beverage with any snack purchased onboard.

"Previously, our menu included cashews (Rs 200) and a coke (Rs 100), with the total being charged at Rs 300. Our updated menu now offers any munchy paired and a glass of juice or coke at Rs 200 (the beverage is complimentary). Our buy-on-board service is entirely optional for customers to exercise their choice," the statement said.

IndiGo is the country's largest airline with a domestic market share of more than 63 per cent.

First Published: Sep 19 2023 | 9:17 PM IST

