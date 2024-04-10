IndiGo pips Southwest to become world's 3rd most valuable airline by mcap

IndiGo, India's largest airline, on Wednesday surpassed US-based Southwest Airlines in terms of market capitalisation to become the world's third most valuable airline, according to Bloomberg data.

IndiGo's share price jumped by 4.73 per cent to Rs 3,806 on Wednesday, thereby elevating its market capitalisation to $17.605 billion, ahead of Southwest's market capitalisation of $17.333 billion.

The world's top two airlines in terms of market cap are Delta Airlines ($30.442 billion) and Ryanair ($26.941 billion). IndiGo is the only Indian carrier among the world's top 10 airlines, as per the Bloomberg data.

IndiGo is currently operating 14,014 flights per week, which is 11.2 per cent more than what it was operating in the last week of April, according to Cirium's data.

The world's two largest aircraft orders were placed by IndiGo and Air India in the past year. In June 2023, IndiGo placed an order for 500 A320neo family planes with Airbus. In February 2023, the Air India Group placed an order for 470 planes: 250 with Airbus and 220 with Boeing.

Edward Delahaye, Head of Customer Accounts for India and South Asia at Airbus, stated in February that India is expected to become the centre of world aviation in the next 15 years due to the demand, capacity, and professionally-run airlines present in the country's aviation market.





Top global airlines companies by Mcap

Company Name (as on Apr 10) Country Mcap $ Mn Change $ Mn* Delta Air Lines Inc UNITED STATES 30442 199 Ryanair Holdings PLC IRELAND 26941 569 InterGlobe Aviation INDIA 17605 759 Southwest Airlines Co UNITED STATES 17333 239 Air China CHINA 14519 140 Singapore Airlines SINGAPORE 14321 224 United Airlines Holdings Inc UNITED STATES 14283 43 Turk Hava Yollari AO TURKEY 13228 -123 China Southern Airlines Co CHINA 12170 61 International Consolidated Air BRITAIN 11131 277 ANA Holdings Inc JAPAN 10028 -23 China Eastern Airlines Corp CHINA 9743 93 Deutsche Lufthansa AG GERMANY 9533 220 American Airlines Group Inc UNITED STATES 9117 33 Japan Airlines Co JAPAN 8350 161 India currently has about 800 commercial aircraft operating in its skies, with the majority from European plane-maker Airbus. "If you add domestic traffic growth, the GDP growth in the country, recapturing a lot of international traffic from other international airports, and establishing India as a connecting place in the world, I think the prospects of Indian aviation are very bright, well beyond what we are seeing today," he mentioned.

*Change over previous daySource: Bloomberg