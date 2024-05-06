Home / Companies / News / Muthoot Microfin Q4 results: Net profit jumps 27% to Rs 120 crore

Muthoot Microfin Q4 results: Net profit jumps 27% to Rs 120 crore

The non-banking finance company had reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 94.56 crore in the corresponding fourth quarter of FY23, according to a regulatory filing

The net interest income (NII) grew 47 per cent to Rs 400 crore during the March quarter of FY24 from Rs 272 crore in the year-ago period. Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 10:44 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Muthoot Microfin on Monday reported a 27 per cent rise in its profit after tax at Rs 119.76 crore during March quarter of 2023-24.

The non-banking finance company had reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 94.56 crore in the corresponding fourth quarter of FY23, according to a regulatory filing.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The net interest income (NII) grew 47 per cent to Rs 400 crore during the March quarter of FY24 from Rs 272 crore in the year-ago period.

For 2023-24 fiscal, PAT grew over two-fold to Rs 450 crore.

The NII rose 56 per cent to Rs 1,361 crore in FY24.

Also Read

Muthoot Microfin IPO: Issue size, GMP, financials, should you apply?

SBI buys Rs 200 cr worth non-convertible debentures of Muthoot Fincorp

Muthoot Microfin lists at 5% per cent discount against issue price

Muthoot Microfin announces foray in Telangana with 4 branches in 1st phase

Muthoot Microfin's AUM rose 32% YoY in Q4, loan disbursement highest ever

Reliance renews bid for US license to import Venezuelan oil: Report

Impact of divisions in family businesses: Motivations and consequences

SC to hear Serum's plea challenging amendment to IT Act on May 17

Robinhood Crypto gets Wells notice from US Securities, Exchange Commission

ICICI Pru Life launches ULIP having fund value-based distributor payouts

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Q4 Resultscorporate earnings

First Published: May 06 2024 | 10:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story