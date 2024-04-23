Home / Companies / News / IndiGo to introduce entertainment unit on trial basis on Delhi-Goa route

IndiGo to introduce entertainment unit on trial basis on Delhi-Goa route

It will be the first time that the country's largest airline will offer in-flight entertainment content for passengers

IndiGo has a fleet of more than 350 planes and operates around 2,000 daily flights.(Photo: Bloomberg)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 8:10 PM IST
IndiGo will introduce in-flight entertainment content through its app on a three-month trial basis on the Delhi-Goa route from May 1.

In a release on Tuesday, the carrier said it will offer in-flight entertainment content on a trial basis.

"Available to its customers in-flight, using the IndiGo app, the trial will be conducted for customers travelling between the Delhi-Goa sector from 1st May 2024, for a period of three months," it said.

To avoid interferences with aircraft electronics, this service will be enabled after the aircraft reaches cruising altitude, the airline said and added that passengers will have to carry their personal headphones to use the service.

The service will be fully rolled out post the successful trial phase, the release said.

IndiGo has a fleet of more than 350 planes and operates around 2,000 daily flights.

First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 8:10 PM IST

