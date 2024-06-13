Home / Companies / News / IndiGo to operate direct flights from Durgapur to Bhubaneswar, Bagdogra

IndiGo to operate direct flights from Durgapur to Bhubaneswar, Bagdogra

With the addition of these services, IndiGo will now operate 42 weekly flights from Durgapur, significantly enhancing trade, travel, and tourism across eastern India, the statement said

IndiGo, IndiGo Airlines, IndiGo aircraft
IndiGo is the only airline offering direct connectivity to all three destinations from Durgapur, it said. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2024 | 8:06 PM IST
Low-cost carrier IndiGo has announced new routes connecting Durgapur with Bhubaneswar, Bagdogra, and Guwahati. These new flights will commence on August 30, a statement by the airline said.

Flights between Durgapur and Bhubaneswar will operate daily, Durgapur-Bagdogra four times a week, and Durgapur-Guwahati thrice a week, the statement added.

Vinay Malhotra, head of global sales at IndiGo, said, "We are pleased to announce new routes connecting Durgapur with Bhubaneswar, Bagdogra, and Guwahati. With these direct flights, we aim to provide our customers with further seamless connectivity."
 


The introduction of these flights will further strengthen the airline's domestic connectivity.

Before the introduction of these new routes, travel between Durgapur and Bhubaneswar, Bagdogra, and Guwahati took approximately 10, 11, and 21 hours, respectively, by surface transport.

The direct flights will reduce this travel time to less than two hours, the statement said.

IndiGo is the only airline offering direct connectivity to all three destinations from Durgapur, it said.

First Published: Jun 13 2024 | 8:06 PM IST

