Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / IndiGrid unitholders approve move to raise Rs 695 cr via preferential issue

IndiGrid unitholders approve move to raise Rs 695 cr via preferential issue

As per its website, its assets under management (AUM) stand at Rs 29,255 crore. It has 22,550 MVA electricity transformation capacity

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 500 Rs
(Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 6:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Infrastructure investment trust India Grid Trust on Thursday said it has received unitholders approval to raise up to Rs 695 crore through a preferential issue.

During an extraordinary meeting held on Thursday, the unitholders gave their go-ahead for "issuance of units on a preferential basis for an aggregate consideration of up to Rs 695 crore", according to a regulatory filing.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

IndiGrid is India's first and largest Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) in the power transmission sector. It owns, operates, and manages power transmission networks and renewable energy assets that deliver reliable power throughout India.

As per its website, its assets under management (AUM) stand at Rs 29,255 crore. It has 22,550 MVA electricity transformation capacity.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

IndiGrid Q1 results: Net profit rises 28% to Rs 137 cr on higher income

Accenture raises FY25 revenue growth guidance to 3-6% despite FY24 miss

Premium

Unfavourable SC verdict for Vi points to weak signals for Indus Towers

Bangalore International Airport to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore via NCDs

Refurbished smartphone sellers record strong growth for premium devices

Topics :IndiGridFundraising

First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 6:53 PM IST

Explore News