Indira IVF expands with launch of MatCare Maternity & Child Hospital

Udaipur-based Indira IVF has announced its foray into maternity and child healthcare with the launch of MatCare Maternity & Child Hospital in Varanasi.

Kshitiz Murdia, whole-time director and chief executive officer (CEO) of Indira IVF, said, “Maternity care is an inclusive process that goes beyond childbirth; it is about ensuring the holistic well-being of both mother and child at every stage. Built on the principle that every mother and newborn deserves expert-led, compassionate care, MatCare brings together advanced medical technology and a highly specialised team of paediatricians, gynaecologists, obstetricians, neonatologists, and foetal medicine experts to set new benchmarks in maternity and neonatal healthcare. Our goal is not just to provide treatment but to create a supportive ecosystem where families feel confident, reassured, and empowered throughout their journey into parenthood and beyond.”

With its launch in Varanasi, the hospital is designed to offer expert care, state-of-the-art infrastructure, advanced neonatal services (Level III NICU), and personalised attention for expectant mothers, newborns, and high-risk pregnancies, all under one roof. MatCare Maternity & Child Hospital seeks to address critical gaps in maternity and neonatal healthcare, with a special focus on Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

The newly opened facility will also provide high-risk pregnancy management, minimally invasive gynaecological surgeries, neonatal surgical interventions, foetal medicine services, and postnatal rehabilitation, ensuring that both mothers and newborns receive comprehensive, expert-led care.

The hospital is designed to deliver high-quality treatment and critical care. It will also feature 24/7 laboratory services, an in-house pharmacy, physiotherapy, lactation counselling, and a neonatal retrieval transport system, all reinforcing its commitment to seamless, patient-centred care.

This expansion further enhances Indira IVF's core reproductive care offerings, underscoring its commitment to delivering high-quality, integrated services that fully address the diverse needs of families.