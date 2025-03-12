JLR-Tata plant in Tamil Nadu will reach peak capacity in 5-7 years: TaMo

Mumbai-headquartered auto giant Tata Motors on Wednesday said that its upcoming facility in Ranipet, Tamil Nadu, will reach a peak capacity of 250,000 units over the next five years.

A Tata Motors spokesperson said: "Tata Motors Group’s upcoming facility at Ranipet in Tamil Nadu will be a world-class, greenfield production facility for manufacturing next-generation cars and SUVs for both Tata Motors and JLR. Designed for an annual production capacity of over 250,000 vehicles, the vehicles made at the facility will be sold in both Indian and international markets. Production will progressively increase in a phased manner to reach peak capacity over the next five to seven years."

The company further added that the specific models and production timelines will be aligned with Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM) and Jaguar Land Rover’s (JLR) broader strategy and market requirements. "The specific models and production timelines will be aligned with TPEM and JLR’s broader strategy and market requirements while ensuring world-class quality and efficiency," the company said. The company continues to explore ways to optimise the supply chain for both Tata Motors and JLR.

A Reuters report on Wednesday claimed that JLR has shelved plans to build electric vehicles at the parent company's upcoming $1 billion factory in southern India. It claimed that JLR was unable to find the right price-quality balance for locally sourced electric vehicle parts. The report further claimed that JLR's decision is also expected to delay plans for TPEM's premium Avinya models, which were supposed to be built on the same platform, with components jointly sourced.

A Tata Motors spokesperson said, "We continue to explore ways to optimise the supply chain both for Tata Motors and for JLR. Also, Avinya will launch in FY27 as announced at Bharat Mobility Global Expo."