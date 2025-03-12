Home / Companies / News / BSNL, MTNL raise Rs 12,984 crore from asset monetisation since 2019

BSNL, MTNL raise Rs 12,984 crore from asset monetisation since 2019

BSNL has earned Rs 2,387.82 crore and MTNL Rs 2,134.61 crore up to January 2025 from monetisation of lands and buildings

BSNL, MTNL
BSNL has earned Rs 8,204.18 crore and MTNL Rs 258.25 crore from monetisation of close assets comprising tower and fibre up to January 2025. | Representative Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 6:00 PM IST
State-owned telecom firms BSNL and MTNL have earned a total of Rs 12,984.86 crore from monetisation of land, buildings, tower and fibre since 2019, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

According to data shared by Minister of State for Communications Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar in Lok Sabha, BSNL has earned Rs 2,387.82 crore and MTNL Rs 2,134.61 crore up to January 2025 from monetisation of lands and buildings.

"BSNL and MTNL are monetising only those land and building assets which are not required for their own use in the foreseeable future and for which it has the rights to transfer the ownership," Sekhar said in a written reply.

BSNL has earned Rs 8,204.18 crore and MTNL Rs 258.25 crore from monetisation of close assets comprising tower and fibre up to January 2025, as per the reply.

"Monetisation of assets are being done as per approved policy of the Government and its impact on the PSUs are being monitored closely," Sekhar said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :BSNLMTNLRemonetisationAssetstelecom sector

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

