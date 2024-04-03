Home / Companies / News / Indosol Solar aims to complete Rs 15,000 crore ingot to module unit by 2025

Indosol Solar aims to complete Rs 15,000 crore ingot to module unit by 2025

On the timeline of phase-1, Chandra said it will be completed by 2025. The project is part of the government of India's PLI Scheme for the solar sector

Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 2:00 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indosol Solar aims to complete phase-1 of its multi-crore integrated solar module project in Andhra Pradesh by 2025, said Sharat Chandra, CEO of parent SSEL Group, on Thursday.

Under the phase-1, Indosol Solar is investing Rs 15,000 crore to set up 5 gigawatts (GW) of modules, 5 GW wafers, 5 GW ingot, and 5 GW of glass capacities at the upcoming plant at Nellore, near Ramayapatnam port in Andhra Pradesh, he said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


On the timeline of phase-1, Chandra said it will be completed by 2025. The project is part of the government of India's PLI Scheme for the solar sector.

'We have already started the production of the module from March 31. We call it Phase 1A, which is part of Phase 1. Initially, we started 500 MW module manufacturing by investing Rs 1,300 crore,' he said.

The entire project is of 30 GW upstream capacity along with a 20 GW downstream capacity. It is part of the government's PLI scheme for the solar industry, Chandra said without sharing the entire project cost.

Once completed, it will be the world's first fully integrated quartz-to-module manufacturing plant which will produce TOPCon (Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact) and HJT (Heterojunction Technology) modules.

The entire project is expected to be completed by 2028, and aims to create 32,000 direct and indirect direct employment opportunities, Chandra added.

Established in 1994 as a transformer repairing company, SSEL Group has over the years grown to become India's largest transformer manufacturing company.

It is also into setting up of transmission projects on an EPC basis, besides hydro and green energy projects. It employs around 5,000 people and reported a revenue of Rs 2,680 crore in FY 2022-23.

Also Read

India added 21 GW solar modules, 3 GW cell manufacturing capacity in 2023

Andhra train accident: 33 trains cancelled, diverted, short-terminated

Andhra Cong charges Rs 25k donation for LS, 10k for Assembly from aspirants

Waaree Energies files IPO papers; plans to raise Rs 3K cr via fresh issue

Pune ISIS module exposed: Highly educated accused use code words, drones

HP gaming PC sales in India more than doubles to 285,000 over two years

Flight schedule to normalise in 2-3 days: Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan

Union Bank raises Rs 42,000 cr from DIFC to fund overseas business growth

PFC pays highest-ever interim dividend of Rs 2,033 crore to govt for FY24

Canara Bank launches loan products to meet hospitalisation expenses

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :solar cellsolar cell manufacturingAndhra Pradesh

First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 10:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story