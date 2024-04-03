Home / Companies / News / Union Bank raises Rs 42,000 cr from DIFC to fund overseas business growth

Union Bank raises Rs 42,000 cr from DIFC to fund overseas business growth

The first tranche of $100 million was drawn on Wednesday, it said.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 9:14 PM IST
State-owned Union Bank of India on Wednesday said it has raised $500 million (about Rs 4,200 crore) from foreign markets to fund overseas business growth.

The fund was arranged by Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), Dubai Branch, Union Bank of India said in a regulatory filing.

A syndicated term loan of $ 500 million ($400 million and Green Shoe of $100 million) would be drawn in two tranches with tenure of 3 and 5 years.

The first tranche of $100 million was drawn on Wednesday, it said.

This is the maiden syndicated term loan raised by Union Bank of India at an overseas centre, it added.
 

Topics :Union BankBanking sectorBanks

First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 9:14 PM IST

