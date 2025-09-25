IndoSpace to invest $57 mn to develop 66-acre logistics park in Bhiwandi

India’s largest investor, developer, and manager of industrial and logistics real estate said it will invest $57 million in developing a 66-acre logistics park in Bhiwandi, a logistics hub in the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR). The fresh investment will be in addition to $330 million already pooled into Maharashtra to strengthen the region’s infrastructure and logistics capabilities.

IndoSpace, which operates more than 52 grade-A parks in 11 cities across the country, will begin phase-wise operations at the Bhiwandi park within this financial year. The park will offer a combination of ready-to-move-in facilities and build-to-suit (BTS) options to meet the varied requirements of businesses across sectors.

Anshuman Singh, managing director and chief executive officer, IndoSpace, said, “The launch of our Bhiwandi park highlights IndoSpace’s role in expanding India’s supply chain backbone. As the country experiences shifts in consumption, manufacturing, and global trade linkages, the availability of reliable logistics infrastructure becomes critical. Our approach is centred on building facilities that combine operational efficiency with long-term sustainability, aligning with the broader imperatives of India’s economic growth.” With a development potential of over 1.7 million square feet (msf), the park will be suitable for businesses in e-commerce, third-party logistics, fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, and electronics. IndoSpace Bhiwandi has been designed to incorporate facilities such as green spaces and infrastructure aligned with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards and certifications.