Home / Companies / News / IndoSpace to invest $57 mn to develop 66-acre logistics park in Bhiwandi

IndoSpace to invest $57 mn to develop 66-acre logistics park in Bhiwandi

IndoSpace will invest $57 million in a new 66-acre logistics park in Bhiwandi with 1.7 msf potential, expanding warehousing capacity in Maharashtra's logistics hub

IndoSpace, Logistics park
With a development potential of over 1.7 million square feet (msf), the park will be suitable for businesses in e-commerce, third-party logistics. Image: https://www.indospace.in/north-zone/
Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 2:40 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s largest investor, developer, and manager of industrial and logistics real estate said it will invest $57 million in developing a 66-acre logistics park in Bhiwandi, a logistics hub in the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR). The fresh investment will be in addition to $330 million already pooled into Maharashtra to strengthen the region’s infrastructure and logistics capabilities.
 
IndoSpace, which operates more than 52 grade-A parks in 11 cities across the country, will begin phase-wise operations at the Bhiwandi park within this financial year. The park will offer a combination of ready-to-move-in facilities and build-to-suit (BTS) options to meet the varied requirements of businesses across sectors.
 
Anshuman Singh, managing director and chief executive officer, IndoSpace, said, “The launch of our Bhiwandi park highlights IndoSpace’s role in expanding India’s supply chain backbone. As the country experiences shifts in consumption, manufacturing, and global trade linkages, the availability of reliable logistics infrastructure becomes critical. Our approach is centred on building facilities that combine operational efficiency with long-term sustainability, aligning with the broader imperatives of India’s economic growth.”
 
With a development potential of over 1.7 million square feet (msf), the park will be suitable for businesses in e-commerce, third-party logistics, fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, and electronics. IndoSpace Bhiwandi has been designed to incorporate facilities such as green spaces and infrastructure aligned with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards and certifications.
 
Bhiwandi is an established warehousing hub in Maharashtra with connectivity to Mumbai, Thane, and Pune. The location is gaining additional relevance due to its link to the Mumbai–Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway. The IndoSpace Bhiwandi park is expected to enable companies to serve demand in these regions while optimising supply chain operations.
 
The warehousing and industrial park segment has been witnessing an upcycle across India. According to Cushman & Wakefield, Mumbai led leasing activity in the first half of 2025 with 7.0 msf, accounting for a 23 per cent share of all-India leasing, a 131.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth driven by strong warehousing and industrial demand. Overall leasing in India stood at 30.7 msf, up 21.6 per cent Y-o-Y.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CapitaLand India Trust unlocks ₹1,103 cr via divestment of IT park assets

Logistics to be top revenue vertical of Balmer Lawrie by 2030: CMD

Reliance Consumer inks ₹40k cr MoU with Centre for pan India food plants

Skoda brings back Octavia in India; only 100 units up for sale in 2025

Nextgen Semiconductor plans to raise up to ₹1,500 cr in 12 months

Topics :IndoSpacelogistics sectorlogistics

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story