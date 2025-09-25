Skoda brings back Octavia in India; only 100 units up for sale in 2025

Skoda Auto India, which is riding high on the success of its compact SUV Kylaq, is now planning to bring back its high-end sedan Octavia RS into the Indian market next month. Deliveries will start in the first week of November for this fully built unit, with the company importing around 100 units for 2025.

Pre-bookings for the Octavia RS will begin on October 6, with deliveries expected to start by November 6. The price has not been disclosed. In the UK it retails at £39,965 (Rs 47.7 lakh), but the Indian price is expected to be higher since it will be a fully built unit import.

Ashish Gupta, brand director, Skoda Auto India, told reporters that they plan to use the GSR 870 rule to import cars manufactured in the Czech Republic into India. This carries a volume cap of around 2,500 cars per fiscal year and requires UK or Japan homologation. Gupta did not disclose import plans for 2026, but said the Octavia RS would operate in a category currently absent in the Indian sedan market. In 2023 the last batch of Octavias was sold in India. There are around 100,000 Octavias on the road in India. The model first arrived in 2004, and the standard fourth-generation Octavia was locally assembled until it was discontinued in 2023 after BS6-II emission norms took effect.