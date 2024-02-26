Home / Companies / News / Indus Appstore crosses 100,000 downloads in three days of its launch

The rapid adoption of the Indus Appstore, particularly as a side-loaded application, which requires users to download it directly from the Indus Appstore website

Shivani Shinde Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 5:09 PM IST
Indus Appstore, the Android-based app store from PhonePe, has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing 100,000 downloads in just three days of its launch.

PhonePe’s Indus Appstore is aiming to reach an install base of 500,000 users as soon as possible, with one million downloads expected shortly after, said the company in a press statement.

The rapid adoption of the Indus Appstore, particularly as a side-loaded application, which requires users to download it directly from the Indus Appstore website and grant additional permissions, is indicative of the strong interest and need for an app store that aligns closely with the preferences of the Indian consumer.

Akash Dongre, Chief Product Officer and Co-founder of Indus Appstore, said, "Reaching over a lakh downloads in just three days confirms that India is ready for a homegrown app store that prioritizes the needs of its diverse users and fosters a vibrant developer community. This is only the beginning; we're committed to continuously evolving Indus Appstore to make it the go-to destination for apps in India."

The company in a press statement said that early feedback from users and developers has been positive. The zero-commission model, 12 regional language support, and video-led app discovery have been particularly lauded, said the company.

Indus Appstore was launched on February 21, 2024. At the launch event, India's startup ecosystem rallied in support of this groundbreaking initiative, with leaders from Dream11, Hotstar, Hungama, Bharat Matrimony, DailyHunt, IXIGO, MapmyIndia, and several others in attendance.

With the launch of Indus, PhonePe is taking competition head-on with tech giant Google’s Play Store.

“Indus Appstore challenges the status quo, ushering in an era of more healthy competition in the mobile app marketplace, which in turn should help create a more democratic and vibrant Indian digital ecosystem,” said Sameer Nigam, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, PhonePe during the launch of Indus.

The store, which promises a level playing field for Indian app developers, will allow them to choose any third-party payment gateway for in-app billing, and they will not be charged any commission if they use an external payment gateway.

To accelerate early developer registrations, Indus is offering zero listing fees to developers for one year, until April 1, 2025, after which it will charge a fee.

First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 4:58 PM IST

