IndusInd Bank chairman Sunil Mehta to step down, Arijit Basu to succeed

Indian private lender IndusInd Bank said on Friday that its chairman Sunil Mehta ‍will step down when ​his term ends in January, and named former State Bank of India Managing Director Arijit Basu as his successor.

Basu, the chairman of non-banking finance company HDB Financial Services, will take over as IndusInd's chairman on January ​31. Basu has also been the CEO at SBI Life Insurance.

Mehta's exit marks the latest senior leadership change at the private lender, which posted its largest-ever quarterly loss last fiscal year, following a $230 million hit to its accounts, with governance and accounting failures prompting the departure of former CEO Sumant Kathpalia and Deputy CEO Arun Khurana.