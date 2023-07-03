IndusInd Bank says all dues cleared by ZEEL, NCLAT disposes of appeal



The tribunal has asked both parties to pay the cost of the interim resolution professional for the period the case was under the resolution process. The NCLAT has also set aside NCLT's order allowing the admission of ZEEL for insolvency. Zee Entertainment and IndusInd Bank, on Monday, said that the company had cleared all the dues to the bank, and as a result, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) disposed of the appeal, Moneycontrol reported.



Later, Punit Goenka of ZEEL appealed against the order in NCLAT. In February itself, the NCLAT stayed NCLT's order directing the initiation of insolvency proceedings against ZEEL. In February, NCLT's Mumbai bench had admitted insolvency proceedings against ZEEL in a plea filed by IndusInd Bank. The bank said that Zee was a guarantor for its Rs 150 crore loan to Eseel Group's Siti Networks, but it failed to honour the agreement. IndusInd bank said there was a shortfall of Rs 83 crore.