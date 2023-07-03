Home / Companies / News / Audi India posts 97% jump in sales at 3,474 units in first half of 2023

Audi India posts 97% jump in sales at 3,474 units in first half of 2023

The company said its pre-owned car business 'Audi Approved: plus' grew by 53 per cent in the first six months of 2023 and will continue to expand it further in the country

Press Trust of India New Delhi
New Audi Q7 (Photo: Audi India)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2023 | 12:38 PM IST
German luxury car manufacturer Audi on Monday reported a 97 per cent jump in retail sales in India at 3,474 units in the first half of 2023, as compared to the same period last year.

The company had sold 1,765 units in the January to June period in 2022, Audi India said in a statement.

"Our performance in the first half of the year, despite supply challenges and rising input costs has laid the foundation for a successful second half of the year," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said.

He further said, "our volume models Audi Q3, Audi Q3 Sportback, Audi Q5, Audi A4 and Audi A6 are seeing strong demand. Our top-of-the-line cars Audi Q7, Audi Q8, Audi A8 L, Audi S5 Sportback, Audi RS5 Sportback, Audi RS Q8 and Audi RS e-tron GT are also growing in healthy numbers."

The company said its pre-owned car business 'Audi Approved: plus' grew by 53 per cent in the first six months of 2023 and will continue to expand it further in the country.

"Currently operating with 23 Audi Approved: plus facilities across all major hubs in the country, the brand is expanding and will have 27-plus pre-owned car facilities by the end of 2023," it said.

On the company's electrification journey, Dhillon said, "our electric range will soon witness a new model, the Audi Q8 e-tron and we are confident of continued success in this segment."

Audi India's other electric models include e-tron 50, e-tron 55, e-tron Sportback 55, e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT.

First Published: Jul 03 2023 | 12:38 PM IST

