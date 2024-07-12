One plate of momos cost Zomato Rs 60,000 in Karnataka: Here's why

A consumer court in Karnataka has ordered Zomato to compensate a Dharwad woman with Rs 60,000 after she did not receive her online order of momos last year.

The verdict was delivered by the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Dharwad on July 3.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Sheethal placed an order for momos via Zomato on August 31, 2023, paying Rs 133.25 through Google Pay. Despite receiving a message claiming delivery within 15 minutes of placing the order, Sheethal alleged that she never received the momos nor did a delivery agent visit her home.

When Sheethal contacted the restaurant to inquire about her order, she was informed that the delivery agent had already collected the order from the restaurant. She tried to contact the agent through the platform, but her attempts were unsuccessful. Sheethal emailed Zomato on the same day to complain and was advised to wait for 72 hours for a response.