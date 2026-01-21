BHIM Payments app sees over four-fold jump in monthly transactions in 2025

The BHIM Payments App recorded an over four-fold rise in the calendar year (CY) 2025, with an average month-on-month growth of around 14 per cent, reflecting sustained adoption of the digital payments system and continued trust across user segments in India.

In CY 2025, the app’s monthly transactions increased from 38.97 million in January to 165.1 million in December. Transaction value reached ₹20,854 crore in December 2025, marking over 390 per cent growth in volume and more than 120 per cent growth in value compared to the same period last year.

Delhi emerged as one of the leading markets for the app, developed by NPCI BHIM Services Limited (NBSL), during the year, witnessing strong growth in small-ticket, high-frequency payments, according to a statement.

Peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions accounted for 28 per cent of transactions in Delhi, followed by groceries at 18 per cent, fast-food joints at 7 per cent, eating places and restaurants at 6 per cent, telecommunication services at 4 per cent, service stations at 3 per cent, and online marketplaces at 2 per cent. The app is also among the preferred platforms for IPO mandates, driven by its simple interface and reliability across critical authentication flows. It is also trusted for high-value transactions, underscoring strong user confidence in its security and transaction stability. “BHIM Payments App is designed to meet the everyday needs of users as digital payments have become an integral part of daily life. The app focuses on enabling safe, convenient, and inclusive payments, supporting frequent small-value transactions and reliable usage even in low-connectivity environments. The growth we are witnessing across key markets, including northern regions such as Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, reflects growing trust in BHIM Payments App’s performance, security, and overall user experience,” Lalitha Nataraj, MD & CEO, NBSL, said.

The app’s feature set has been built with inclusion at its core, supporting more than 15 regional languages, including Hindi, Punjabi, Haryanvi and Marwari. It is optimised for low-connectivity environments, enabling deeper adoption of digital payments across rural and semi-urban user groups. Reward-led adoption and merchant partnerships continue to strengthen platform stickiness among new and existing users. The app offers several user-centric features, including split expenses for dividing bills and group purchases, a family mode for tracking shared household expenses, and spends analytics that provide an intuitive view of monthly spending patterns. Users can also enable UPI Lite auto top-up, prepaid mobile recharges, and assured rewards on eligible transactions. The app additionally allows users to book forex services directly and compare markup prices across banks.