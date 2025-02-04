JK Tyre and Industries Q3 FY25: Profit down 76.6%, revenue falls 0.3%

JK Tyre and Industries posted a 76.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 51.5 crore for Q3FY25, owing to a rise in natural rubber price, while revenue from operations also fell by 0.38 per cent to Rs 3673.6 crore.

Sequentially, revenue from operations grew by 1.4 per cent, whereas the profit after tax (PAT) fell by 61.8 per cent.

Commenting on the results, Raghupati Singhania, chairman & managing director (CMD), stated, “JK Tyre witnessed a healthy growth in the replacement market during the quarter. Rising raw material cost, particularly in natural rubber impacted the margins, which was to an extent addressed by certain price revisions and cost optimisation. Looking ahead, demand in the replacement market is promising, and the OEM sector is on a recovery path. Moreover, export markets offer new opportunities, given the Rupee/Dollar parity”

JK Tyre is focusing on the premiumisation of its product range across various segments, aiming to enhance profitability.

The company’s subsidiaries, Cavendish Industries (CIL) and JK Tornel, Mexico, continued to contribute to the overall revenues and profitability.

As part of its digital journey, JK Tyre has recently established a Digital & Analytics Centre of Excellence (DnA COE). This initiative is expected to strengthen data-driven operational efficiencies and drive innovation.

Additionally, JK Tyre has become the first tyre company in India to secure a Sustainability-Linked Loan (SLL) from the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

The stock fell by 0.88 per cent to Rs 313.55 a piece on the BSE. The results came after the market hours on Tuesday.