Infosys launches AI-first GCC model to accelerate enterprise transformation

Infosys is starting its AI-first GCC model, which accelerates the set up and transformation of global capability centres (GCCs) into AI-powered hubs for innovation and growth. This is expected to empower enterprises to reimagine their GCCs as strategic assets that drive innovation, agility and competitive advantage in an AI-first world.

Infosys, whose GCC clients include Lufthansa and Danske, wants to address the challenges businesses face when scaling or transforming their GCCs. The AI-first GCC model provides an end-to-end path from comprehensive setup support to scalable talent strategies and operational readiness, while enabling AI-led transformation with production-grade agents and a unified platform fabric.