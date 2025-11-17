Home / Companies / News / Pfizer launches Rimegepant ODT in India to tap $200 mn migraine market

Pfizer has introduced Rimegepant ODT for adults who do not respond well to triptans, entering a migraine market nearing $200 million, projected to double by 2030 as India faces rising disease burden

Pfizer
Rimegepant will be available in a 75 mg orally disintegrating tablet (ODT) form, designed for convenient administration without the need for water. (Photo: Wikicommons)
BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 7:44 PM IST
Drug maker Pfizer on Monday said it has launched a new medication, Rimegepant ODT, in India for migraine treatment in adults with a previous insufficient response to triptan, the usual drug used for migraine relief.
  Rimegepant will be available in a 75 mg orally disintegrating tablet (ODT) form, designed for convenient administration without the need for water.
 
How does Pfizer’s new migraine drug work?
 
The drug is a calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist. Such drugs block the CGRP receptor, which is involved in the transmission of pain signals in the head and neck, making it effective for treating migraines.
 
“With migraine affecting an estimated 213 million Indians and causing significant productivity loss, the drug aims to set a new benchmark in managing the condition by providing timely, sustained relief without the risk of medication-overuse headaches,” the company said.
 
How large is India’s anti-migraine market?
 
According to several studies, the anti migraine market in India stood at around $197.6 million in 2024, and is projected to reach over $400 million by 2030.
 
What does Pfizer say about patient benefits?
 
Pfizer managing director Meenakshi Nevatia added that the treatment will help people with migraine manage pain more effectively and reclaim productive days sooner than with currently available options.

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 7:44 PM IST

