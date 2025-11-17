Pfizer launches Rimegepant ODT in India to tap $200 mn migraine market

Drug maker Pfizer on Monday said it has launched a new medication, Rimegepant ODT, in India for migraine treatment in adults with a previous insufficient response to triptan, the usual drug used for migraine relief.

Rimegepant will be available in a 75 mg orally disintegrating tablet (ODT) form, designed for convenient administration without the need for water.

How does Pfizer’s new migraine drug work?

The drug is a calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist. Such drugs block the CGRP receptor, which is involved in the transmission of pain signals in the head and neck, making it effective for treating migraines.