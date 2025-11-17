Home / Companies / News / JSW Energy CFO Pritesh Vinay resigns; to continue till December 2025

JSW Energy CFO Pritesh Vinay resigns; to continue till December 2025

After 13 years with the JSW Group, Pritesh Vinay has stepped down but will serve through December 2025 to ensure a smooth transition as the company begins a search for his successor

JSW energy
During Vinay's tenure over the past five years, JSW Energy's overall capacity has grown from 4.5 gigawatt (GW) to 30 GW currently.
BS Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 7:24 PM IST
JSW Energy today announced its Director (Finance) and Chief Financial Officer Pritesh Vinay has resigned in order to pursue career opportunities outside the JSW Group. Vinay will continue to serve in his current position till December 31, 2025 to support an orderly transition, it said.
 
"A search process for selecting a suitable candidate (both internal and external) has commenced and the outcome of the same will be informed in due course," the company said in a filing at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
 
Vinay was associated with the JSW Group for the past 13 years, starting as the head of group investor relations, then heading M&A and corporate finance for JSW Steel, and finally being appointed as the chief financial officer of JSW Energy five years ago. He was subsequently elevated to the board of directors.
 
How has JSW Energy grown during Vinay’s tenure?
 
During Vinay's tenure over the past five years, JSW Energy's overall capacity has grown from 4.5 gigawatt (GW) to 30 GW currently.
 
"My association with the JSW Group for the past 13 years has been very enriching and professionally satisfying, and I will always be grateful to Mr (Sajjan) Jindal and Parth (Jindal) for reposing their trust and confidence in me over all these years," Vinay said in a November 15 letter addressed to Chairman Sajjan Jindal.
 
How has JSW Energy performed financially in recent quarters?
 
The company had last month reported a cash profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 1,512 crore for the second quarter ended September 2025, a 27 per cent increase over the PAT for the corresponding quarter last financial year.
 
It had also reported a 67 per cent jump in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at Rs 3,180 crore, mainly driven by organic renewable capacity additions.

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 7:24 PM IST

