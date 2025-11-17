Byju's Alpha alleges $533 mn was routed back to founder in new court filing

A recent Delaware Bankruptcy Court filing alleges that most of the $533 million missing from Byju’s Alpha was “round-tripped” back to founder Byju Raveendran and his affiliates — contradicting earlier sworn statements that the money was used for legitimate corporate needs.

The allegation made by plaintiff and debtor Byju’s Alpha along with intervenor-plaintiff GLAS Trust Company in a court submission is tied to a settlement with OCI Limited, a UK-based procurement firm that reportedly received the bulk of the disputed funds.

Byju’s Alpha, the Delaware special-purpose financing vehicle that received the Term Loan B proceeds and is now controlled by the lenders, sued OCI Limited and its former representative Rupin Banker earlier this year in Delaware as part of efforts to recover the $533 million.

As part of the settlement process, OCI’s founder, Oliver Chapman, submitted a sworn declaration that the filing says “itemises down to the cent” how the Alpha funds were handled after OCI received them. The filing alleges that Chapman’s review shows that the funds were routed (via a series of transfers) towards a Singapore corporate vehicle identified in the papers as Byju’s Global Pte Ltd, which the filing says is owned by Raveendran. The court filing alleged that Chapman’s declaration demonstrates that Byju Raveendran’s plot was to siphon hundreds of millions of dollars of corporate assets for personal use.

“The truth of what happened to the missing $533 million Alpha funds has been an alarming mystery for a long time. But as part of its settlement with the Debtor, OCI, a mediate transferee of the vast majority of that money, has agreed to come forward. The truth about what happened to the vast majority of the Alpha funds is that they were, in effect, round-tripped right back to Byju Raveendran and his affiliates,” according to the court filing, a copy of which was seen by Business Standard. “For months, Byju’s enterprise, including directly via its eponymous founder, told shareholders, lenders, and the press that the Alpha funds remained in its possession.”

This directly contradicts a sworn declaration filed by Byju in the autumn of 2024, where Byju repeatedly represented that the money had been sent to OCI for “legitimate commercial purposes,” namely, to procure “services to T&L and its subsidiaries in relation to the procurement of IT equipment, such as electronic tablets, and advertising (including marketing via various media),” alleged the court filing. “Raveendran’s sworn testimony has now been proven to be untrue,” it alleged. “Significantly, the Debtor has come to understand that a single former OCI representative, defendant Rupin Banker, in conjunction with Raveendran, among others (not Chapman), abused OCI to facilitate a fraud on the Debtor and its creditors.”

The court said that OCI’s cooperation produced information valuable to the Debtor. The Debtor has determined to discontinue proceedings against OCI and has no basis to pursue a claim against Chapman. Think and Learn founders strongly deny the allegations On Monday, the founders of Byju’s parent Think and Learn Private Limited (TLPL), including Byju Raveendran, said they categorically and unequivocally reject the allegations made in GLAS Trust’s latest filing in the Delaware proceedings. “It relies heavily on a selective and incomplete declaration submitted by Oliver Chapman, founder of OCI. Chapman’s testimony is full of conjectures and selective insinuations and does not substantiate any claim of wrongdoing by the founders of Byju’s,” the founders said. “At most, his declaration reflects his limited knowledge of specific expenditures undertaken by OCI; it does not establish any diversion of funds by the founders.”

The founders said the facts remain unchanged: No portion of the $533 million in question has been used by founders directly or indirectly. They said the amount has been used in its entirety for the benefit of Think and Learn as evidenced in documents and bank statements. “Our forthcoming filing will provide the court with evidence rebutting each of the assertions made in the recent GLAS Trust submission,” said the founders. They said GLAS Trust and the resolution professional (RP) have full access to the complete financial records, bank statements, and underlying documentation of TLPL and its US subsidiaries. They are therefore fully aware of the legitimate commercial utilisation of these funds.