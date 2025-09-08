Infosys to consider share buyback proposal at board meeting on Sept 11

Infosys will consider a proposal to buy back its shares at a board meeting to be held later this week.

“The board of directors will consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares at its meeting to be held on September 11, in accordance with SEBI regulations,” the company said in a filing with the BSE.

The buyback plan comes at a time when the IT sector has underperformed due to weak investor sentiment, driven by a tepid macroeconomic environment and tariff uncertainties.

Infosys’ last share buyback was in 2022, worth Rs 9,300 crore at Rs 1,850 per share. The company’s shares closed at Rs 1,432 on the BSE on Monday.