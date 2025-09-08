Home / Companies / News / Infosys to consider share buyback proposal at board meeting on Sept 11

Infosys to consider share buyback proposal at board meeting on Sept 11

Infosys will review a proposal for share buyback at its September 11 board meeting, the first since its Rs 9,300-crore buyback in 2022 at Rs 1,850 per share

Infosys
Infosys’ last share buyback was in 2022, worth Rs 9,300 crore at Rs 1,850 per share. The company’s shares closed at Rs 1,432 on the BSE on Monday. (Photo: Shutterstock)
BS Reporter Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 9:35 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Infosys will consider a proposal to buy back its shares at a board meeting to be held later this week.
 
“The board of directors will consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares at its meeting to be held on September 11, in accordance with SEBI regulations,” the company said in a filing with the BSE.
 
The buyback plan comes at a time when the IT sector has underperformed due to weak investor sentiment, driven by a tepid macroeconomic environment and tariff uncertainties.
 
Infosys’ last share buyback was in 2022, worth Rs 9,300 crore at Rs 1,850 per share. The company’s shares closed at Rs 1,432 on the BSE on Monday.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Vedanta invests ₹12,500 crore to expand metals output for EV industry

Premium

Policymaking lags company speed, says VinFast CEO on India EV scheme

Premium

Uber makes two-wheelers central to India growth with Uber Bike rebrand

CIL plans data centres in closed mines to boost infra, sustainability

IRB Infra reports 12% increase in toll revenue to ₹563 crore in August

Topics :Infosys IT IndustryInfosys shares

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 9:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story