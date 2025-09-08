IRB Infra reports 12% increase in toll revenue to ₹563 crore in August

IRB Infrastructure on Monday said its toll revenue rose by 12 per cent to Rs 563 crore in August 2025 compared to the year-ago month.

Toll collection revenues stood at Rs 503 crore in the same month last year, IRB said in an exchange filing.

Of its 17 tolls, IRB MP Expressway in Maharashtra contributed a significant share of Rs 147.7 crore to the total revenue collection in August, up from Rs 142.1 crore contribution in August 2024.

With Rs 73.7 crore, IRB Golconda Expressway (Hyderabad ORR) was the second largest contributor to the revenues in August 2025, up from Rs 68.7 crore last year.