Policymaking lags company speed, says VinFast CEO on India EV scheme

The process of policymaking does not match the speed at which companies move, said Pham Sanh Chau, CEO of VinFast Asia. He noted that while firms like VinFast are already rolling out cars from its Indian factory, the government has only just notified the electric vehicle (EV) investment scheme that was drafted when the Vietnamese company first considered entering the country.

Last year, on March 15, the Ministry of Heavy Industries notified the Scheme to Promote Manufacturing of Electric Passenger Cars in India (SPMEPCI), but detailed guidelines followed only on June 2, 2025 -- more than a year later -- underscoring the lag that Chau pointed out between the pace of industry and the speed of policymaking.

Chau said: “I was involved in that policy from day one. I talked to Union Commerce Minister Mr. Piyush Goyal and various other secretaries about it. That policy was drafted when we were considering entering into India. Now, our cars are rolling out from our Indian factory and that policy has just been completed (notified).” “There is a lag. We are no more qualified for it. That policy is for attracting new foreign investors. We have already invested here. I don’t know which company is showing interest in doing investment under that scheme,” he stated during a select media roundtable after launching VinFast’s first two cars for the Indian market on Saturday.

When asked if he thinks that prior investments should also be considered under the scheme, he replied: “Of course. We came to India in March 2024. We started our investments from then. That can be taken into consideration. The process of policymaking does not match with the speed the companies are moving. They (companies) move much faster than the pace at which the government makes the policy.” “I suggest that they consider our investments done in the past two years or they can make certain provisions for compensation to encourage existing investors to continue to invest in India,” he added.