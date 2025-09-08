Uber makes two-wheelers central to India growth with Uber Bike rebrand

Uber is doubling down on motorcycles and scooters as its main growth engine in India, rebranding its nine-year-old “Moto” service to “Uber Bike” while expanding to new cities even as regulatory uncertainty persists in key markets, including Bengaluru.

The ride-hailing giant has transformed two-wheelers from a niche offering into one of its most critical products in India, with drivers covering 950 million kilometres this year—a 55 per cent jump from the same period last year—as millions of commuters embrace bikes to navigate congested urban streets. Uber competes with mobility players such as Rapido and Ola.

“We’ve updated the name from Uber Moto to Uber Bike to better align with how riders and drivers describe the service on the ground,” an Uber spokesperson told Business Standard. “It’s a small but thoughtful shift that makes the experience more intuitive, especially in markets where ‘bike’ is the more familiar term for two-wheeler rides.”

The rebranding reflects Uber’s intensified focus on a service that has become central to its India strategy. Uber Bike is now present in more than 70 cities, with plans to expand to six to eight additional cities by December. The number of Uber Bike drivers has surged 43 per cent year-on-year, making two-wheelers an increasingly important entry point into platform work for people who may not own cars. The growth comes as Uber uses its bike service as the foundation for launching operations in new markets, including Ludhiana in the north and Agartala in the northeast, rather than starting with traditional car services. This highlights how central two-wheelers have become to Uber’s expansion strategy in a country where traffic congestion often makes motorcycles and scooters faster than cars.

However, the service faces regulatory headwinds in key markets. While the central government has recognised bike taxis under national guidelines, individual states must implement their own policies. Karnataka, home to tech hub Bengaluru, has yet to roll out a state-level framework, creating uncertainty for both drivers and the company. “We hope the Government of Karnataka will soon provide a clear framework for regulating bike taxis in the state, in line with the Honourable High Court’s order,” the Uber spokesperson said. “Until then… Uber has in the interim introduced Bike Direct—a zero-commission or subscription, non-commercial option that connects drivers with commuters directly.”

The Karnataka High Court has noted that bike taxis should not be banned outright and has encouraged the state to develop clear regulations, stating that lack of regulation should not mean prohibition. Still, the policy uncertainty has led to operational stops and starts, making the business environment less predictable. To navigate these challenges, Uber has launched Bike Direct, a zero-commission model that sends 100 per cent of earnings to drivers. The company describes this as a temporary arrangement without commercial benefit, designed to support drivers and riders who depend on the service while regulatory clarity emerges. Uber is also expanding earning opportunities for bike drivers through integration with Uber Courier, its delivery service. This allows drivers to maximise their time on the platform by switching between passenger rides and package deliveries, providing more flexibility in a competitive gig economy.