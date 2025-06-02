Home / Companies / News / Infosys CEO's compensation rise 22%; among highest paid Indian IT chiefs

Infosys CEO's compensation rise 22%; among highest paid Indian IT chiefs

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh's pay rose to ₹80.58 crore in FY25, despite slow growth in the IT industry

Salil Parekh, Salil, Infosys CEO
Infosys reported the revenue growth of 4.2 per cent, in constant currency terms, for FY25. The company fell short to their estimates of 4.5 per cent to 5 per cent (Photo: PTI)
Saurabh Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 7:18 PM IST
The compensation of Infosys Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Salil Parekh has increased by 21.7 per cent to around ₹80.58 crore ($9.44 million), according to the company’s annual report. This makes him one of the highest paid Indian IT chiefs currently in office.
 
Parekh is also the longest serving non-founder CEO at the IT company, where he earned a fixed salary of ₹7.49 crore with a bonus of ₹23.18 crore.
 
The largest portion, ₹49.5 crore, resulted from the CEO of India's second IT services firm exercising his stock options. Parekh earned $7.9 million in 2024 and $6.76 million in 2023, with the rise in his pay in 2024 coming from stock options.
 
Infosys reported the revenue growth of 4.2 per cent, in constant currency terms, for FY25. The company fell short to their estimates of 4.5 per cent to 5 per cent. For the current financial year, their estimates suggests 3 per cent growth in the revenue, which clearly signals the weaker business environment.  
 
The $283 billion IT sector of India is facing yet another year of slow growth, partly due to the U.S. tariff policies, which complicate forecasting market conditions in key markets and client segments, according to a Reuters report.
 
K Sudarshan, managing director at executive search firm EMA Partners has said "Majority of Infosys revenue is from the U.S. and other global markets. The compensation is in line and consistent with what companies of this scale and size pay globally. Boards of Indian tech companies are indeed aware and need their leaders to be retained and paid appropriately in this challenging environment,"
 
Infosys is one of the two among India's top five IT companies that have retained their CEO at the helm over the last 18-24 months, with HCLTech being the other.
 
K Krithivasan, CEO of Infosys' larger rival Tata Consultancy Services earned $3.11 million, and smaller rival Wipro's CEO Srinivas Pallia earned $6.28 million, according to their latest annual report.

Topics :Infosys Salil ParekhIT IndustryCEO

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 7:18 PM IST

