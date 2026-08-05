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Home / Companies / News / Infosys expands partnership with Metsa for AI-ready IT transformation

Infosys expands partnership with Metsa for AI-ready IT transformation

The IT services company will manage end-to-end IT operations across Metsä Group's global business, including cloud, applications, workplace services and service desk support.

Infosys
Infosys(Photo: Shutterstock)
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 10:01 PM IST
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Infosys has expanded its partnership with Metsa Group, a Finnish forest industry company, under which the IT services firm will support the transformation of Metsä's IT landscape into a more efficient, unified and AI-ready operating model while delivering end-to-end IT services across the company's global operations.
 
Infosys will leverage its industry expertise and technology capabilities to manage Metsä Group's application management, cloud operations, workplace services, on-site IT/OT interface support, and service desk operations across both mill and office locations.
 
"This engagement marks a new chapter in Metsä's long-standing collaboration with Infosys, as we simplify and transform our IT sourcing model to meet the efficiency demands of today's business environment," said Kristiina Lammila, chief information officer, Metsa Group.
 
The expanded engagement is expected to enhance service delivery, accelerate issue resolution and generate cost savings across the company's IT operations.
 
"The forestry industry is contending with rising cost pressures, growing operational complexity, and the need to scale AI-driven innovation, all at once," said Ruchir Budhwar, executive vice-president and industry head, Europe, Manufacturing, Infosys.
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Topics :Infosys artifical intelligenceCompany News

First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 10:01 PM IST

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