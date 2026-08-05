Infosys expands partnership with Metsa for AI-ready IT transformation

Infosys has expanded its partnership with Metsa Group, a Finnish forest industry company, under which the IT services firm will support the transformation of Metsä's IT landscape into a more efficient, unified and AI-ready operating model while delivering end-to-end IT services across the company's global operations.

Infosys will leverage its industry expertise and technology capabilities to manage Metsä Group's application management, cloud operations, workplace services, on-site IT/OT interface support, and service desk operations across both mill and office locations.

"This engagement marks a new chapter in Metsä's long-standing collaboration with Infosys, as we simplify and transform our IT sourcing model to meet the efficiency demands of today's business environment," said Kristiina Lammila, chief information officer, Metsa Group.