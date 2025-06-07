JK Cement has completed the acquisition of a majority 60 per cent stake in Jammu & Kashmir-based Saifco Cements for Rs 150 crore, formalising a joint venture with the company.

This makes the JK Organisation group firm as the first major cement manufacturer to set up manufacturing operations in Srinagar, signalling a step towards regional economic empowerment, according to a joint statement.

As per the shareholders' agreement between the company and its promoters, JK Cement will acquire management control and hold 60 per cent of the paid-up capital of Saifco.

"The investment of Rs 149.81 crore would be paid to the existing promoters of Saifco and also to Saifco for acquisition of 60 per cent equity capital of Saifco," it said.