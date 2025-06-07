Home / Companies / News / JK Cement acquires 60% stake in J&K-based Saifco Cements for Rs 150 cr

As per the shareholders' agreement between the company and its promoters, JK Cement will acquire management control and hold 60 per cent of the paid-up capital of Saifco

JK Cement has an installed grey cement capacity of 24.34 MnTPA. | File Photo
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2025 | 4:43 PM IST
JK Cement has completed the acquisition of a majority 60 per cent stake in Jammu & Kashmir-based Saifco Cements for Rs 150 crore, formalising a joint venture with the company.

This makes the JK Organisation group firm as the first major cement manufacturer to set up manufacturing operations in Srinagar, signalling a step towards regional economic empowerment, according to a joint statement.

"The investment of Rs 149.81 crore would be paid to the existing promoters of Saifco and also to Saifco for acquisition of 60 per cent equity capital of Saifco," it said.

Following this, Saifco Cements has become a subsidiary of JK Cement with immediate effect.

Moreover, the "board of the Saifco shall be re-constituted and three persons nominated by the company will be appointed as additional directors on the board of Saifco and two directors will continue to represent the existing promoter and promoter group of Saifco," it said.

Incorporated in 1997, Saifco has an integrated plant in Khonmoh (Srinagar) and is manufacturing OPC with a clinker capacity of 0.26 MnTPA and a grinding capacity of 0.42 MnTPA.

Its turnover for 2024-25 was at Rs 73.17 crore.

JK Cement Managing Director Raghavpat Singhania said, "We are pleased to welcome the Saifco Cements family into the JK Cement family. The Jammu & Kashmir market has untapped potential for local manufacturing, and with our combined expertise, we aim to transform the region and ensure benefits for the communities."  Saifco Cements Director Suhail Manzoor Guna said, "This alliance reflects our shared vision of advancing infrastructure in Kashmir while creating meaningful opportunities for its people. JK Cement's strong legacy and commitment to inclusive growth perfectly align with our belief in building a stronger, self-reliant Valley. We look forward to this collaboration unlocking new potential, enhancing operational scale, and paving the way for long-term progress in the region."  JK Cement has an installed grey cement capacity of 24.34 MnTPA. It is one of the leading manufacturers of white cement globally, with a total white cement capacity of 1.12 MnTPA and wall putty capacity of 1.33 MnTPA.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

JK Cement cement firms Jammu and Kashmir

First Published: Jun 07 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

