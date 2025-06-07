Home / Companies / News / Netflix, Balaji Telefilms announce long-term creative partnership

Netflix, Balaji Telefilms announce long-term creative partnership

The first offering from the collaboration is an untitled series currently in advanced stages of development, with more projects expected to follow soon

Netflix
Balaji and Netflix have previously worked together on several acclaimed films such as "Kathal", "Pagglait", "Jaane Jaan", and "Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare" (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Streaming giant Netflix and Ekta Kapoor's production banner Balaji Telefilms Ltd on Saturday announced a long-term creative collaboration to develop a wide array of projects across various storytelling formats.

As part of the partnership, Netflix and Balaji will "deliver fresh and culturally resonant content" tailored for streaming audiences.

It will span across Balaji Telefilms Ltd's various divisions, including Balaji Motion Pictures and Balaji Telefilms Digital, a press release said.

The first offering from the collaboration is an untitled series currently in advanced stages of development, with more projects expected to follow soon.

"At Balaji Telefilms, storytelling has always been at the heart of everything we do whether through cinema, television, or digital platforms. Partnering with Netflix, the world's leading storytelling platform known for its premium content and constant innovation, is a big moment for us," Kapoor said.

"It allows us to bring powerful, culturally rooted, and emotionally resonant stories to a global audience. The beginning of this new collaboration marks an exciting new chapter where we continue to push creative boundaries and deliver content that entertains, inspires, and connects people everywhere," she added.

Monika Shergill, Vice-President, Content, Netflix India, described Kapoor as a force in shaping Indian entertainment with unforgettable stories and characters that made it to pop culture even before hashtags existed.

"Her creative instinct and deep understanding of the audience's pulse have consistently set her apart in shaping what India chose to watch and love for more than two decades.

"At Netflix, our focus is to serve audiences with very diverse tastes and this collaboration will bring unique stories in rooted ways, marking an exciting new chapter in our creative journey, Shergill said.

Balaji and Netflix have previously worked together on several acclaimed films such as "Kathal", "Pagglait", "Jaane Jaan", and "Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Tata Sons dividend income may have slipped in FY25 for first time in 9 yrs

Infosys gets relief as DGGI drops Rs 32,403 crore GST demand notice

Bajaj Finserv's promoters divest 1.79% stake, raise Rs 5,505 crore

Premium

JBM auto to enter global e-bus mkt with first launch in Germany this month

L&T raises Rs 500 cr through first listed ESG bond under new Sebi norms

Topics :NetflixNetflix IndiaBalaji Telefilms

First Published: Jun 07 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story