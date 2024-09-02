Infosys initiates formalities for onboarding graduates from 2022-batch

IT company Infosys has initiated the formalities for onboarding engineering graduates from the 2022 batch, and many of them have been intimated about the joining dates and other terms of offer, sources said. While IT union Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) claimed that the company has already issued letters to over 1,000 campus hires, there is no official statement from Infosys on the issue yet. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp An email sent to Infosys did not elicit a response. Sources said that Infosys has indeed reached out to campus hires from the 2022 batch and formalities are going on. The onboarding will start from September-end or October, the sources added.

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh had recently assured that offers given to freshers will be honoured by the company and followed by joining, although there have been some changes in dates.

In a recent interview, Parekh told PTI: "Every offer that we have given, that offer will be (for) someone who will join the company. We changed some dates but beyond that everyone will join Infosys and there is no change in that approach."



The Infosys CEO was responding to a question on reported delays in onboarding of 2,000 fresh engineering graduates for two years.

Meanwhile, NITES in a statement on Monday said that "Infosys has finally issued appointment letters to more than 1,000 (still counting) campus hires today".

"These young engineers, who have been waiting for nearly two years, now have a confirmed joining date of October 7, 2024. This is a huge win for NITES and all the students who stood strong in the face of uncertainty and delay," NITES President Harpreet Singh Saluja said.

Saluja added: "However, we remain vigilant... if Infosys fails to honour this commitment and breaches the joining date, we will not hesitate to organise a protest right in front of the Infosys office."



NITES had earlier filed a complaint with the Ministry of Labour and Employment against Infosys for delaying the onboarding of 2,000 engineering graduates selected for system engineer and digital specialist engineer roles during the 2022-23 recruitment drive.