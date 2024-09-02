From Google to Amazon, TN turns top AI destination for global majors

With investments and projects coming from Google, PayPal, Applied Materials, Amazon Web Services, and many more, Tamil Nadu is fast becoming the favourite destination for artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives in India.

The global giant Google is betting big on the state for a long-term play in AI, as the Tamil Nadu AI Labs by the company is set to be on track soon. According to sources, the interest from the above-mentioned companies may even revolutionise the transportation system in Chennai as AI-enabled, linking the suburban rail to buses to taxi services under one platform.



Not just that, Google and the government are targeting the training of 2 million youth on AI through a curriculum-based approach, starting from engineering colleges in the state. Tamil Nadu contributes 17 per cent of engineers – the highest by any state – out of the 1.5 million graduating in India annually.

The company aims to skill 2 million youth in AI via Naan Mudhalvan, collaborate with startups, and enable micro, small and medium enterprises and the rural economy with advanced technology. This may lead to the development of an overall ecosystem in the longer run, which could attract more investments by Google in future, say industry sources. Google did not respond to questions from Business Standard.



"Tamil Nadu is the first government in the country to come up with a safe and ethical AI policy. It has one of the most vibrant policy ecosystems among all the states, while in Bengaluru, it is the private sector that is taking the majority of the initiatives. Google already has a tie-up with IIT Madras's Wadhwani School of Data Science and AI, supporting its research centre to explore the fair and ethical development and use of AI. Other than Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Karnataka are the states that are leading in AI initiatives," said Jibu Elias, an AI industry expert.



During the ongoing visit of Chief Minister M K Stalin to the United States, digital payment solutions provider PayPal signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Guidance Tamil Nadu to invest in establishing a state-of-the-art advanced centre in Chennai focusing on AI and Machine Learning to generate over 1,000 high-end jobs. On the other hand, Applied Materials, one of the largest semiconductor manufacturers in the country, is looking to set up an advanced AI-enabled technology development centre for semiconductor manufacturing and equipment in Taramani, Chennai, creating 500 jobs.

While Google remained tight-lipped when asked about the possibilities of a tie-up with the state in changing its transportation ecosystem, the company is already powering the traffic system in major cities like Bengaluru, Budapest, Jakarta, Manchester, Haifa, Hamburg, Rio de Janeiro, and Seattle.