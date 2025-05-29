Infosys unveils over 200 AI agents under Topaz in Google Cloud tie-up

Infosys has launched more than 200 enterprise AI agents as part of its Infosys Topaz™ AI offerings in collaboration with Google Cloud’s Vertex AI platform. The initiative marks a significant milestone in the company’s ambition to transform enterprise operations through next-generation artificial intelligence.

The AI agents, developed using Google Cloud’s agentic AI framework, are designed to manage complex workflows and support multi-agent operations at scale. These intelligent agents cater to sectors such as healthcare, finance, manufacturing, telecom, retail, and agriculture.

Enhancing efficiency through autonomous AI

The agents are equipped with capabilities such as autonomous decision-making, real-time monitoring, data extraction, and multimodal processing. They ensure secure data handling and communication, and can independently analyse business scenarios and execute tasks.

Examples of their deployment include: A network monitoring agent that continuously tracks capacity and flags issues proactively, helping reduce downtime and optimise resources.

A corporate finance agent that manages accounts payable and receivable, ensuring accurate financial reporting and improved cash flow.

A forecasting agent in manufacturing that predicts demand for parts, enabling efficient inventory and supply chain management.

A step forward in human-AI collaboration

Balakrishna DR, Executive Vice President and Global Services Head at Infosys, said, “The development of more than 200 enterprise AI agents marks a milestone in our continued efforts to innovate and lead in the enterprise AI space. We are enhancing Human+AI collaboration and unlocking new levels of efficiency and precision.”

“Infosys’ enterprise AI agents, built on Google Cloud’s Vertex AI platform, can improve complex workflows and support multi-agent operations at scale.” Victor Morales, Vice President of GSI and Consulting Partnerships at Google Cloud, added,enterprise AI agents, built on Google Cloud’s Vertex AI platform, can improve complex workflows and support multi-agent operations at scale.”

Built from Google Cloud Centre of Excellence

The new suite of AI agents is a direct outcome of the Google Cloud Center of Excellence, powered by Infosys Topaz™. This initiative combines the strengths of Infosys' AI innovation with Google Cloud’s generative AI technologies to deliver scalable, intelligent enterprise solutions.

With this launch, Infosys reaffirms its commitment to driving digital transformation through AI-first strategies, helping global businesses “navigate their next”.