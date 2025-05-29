Hitachi India names N Venu as managing director with effect from June 2

Hitachi India on Thursday announced appointment of N Venu as its Managing Director, with effect from June 2, 2025.

This follows the elevation of Hitachi's first Indian Managing Director Bharat Kaushal, Corporate officer, Hitachi Ltd to Executive Chairman Hitachi India with effect from April 1, 2025, a company statement said.

N Venu will be the MD in addition to his current role as Managing Director & CEO, Hitachi Energy India and Region Head of South Asia at Hitachi Energy.

As the Managing Director of Hitachi India, N Venu will focus on expanding Hitachi's legacy in India in line with Hitachi Group's new management plan - Inspire 2027.

By strengthening the cohesion of around 28 Hitachi group companies in India, Venu will strive to create value for customers as Hitachi transforms into a digital-centric company and expand the Lumada business while creating synergetic opportunities for the organization, especially by integrating IT, OT (Operational Technology) proficiency.

Japan-based Hitachi is witnessing major expansion in India, covering varied businesses, including rail, digital, connective industries, energy, financial inclusion, e-education and healthcare, it stated.

Also Read

"The appointment of N Venu will reemphasize our vision and mission of making India as one of the most lucrative business hubs within Hitachi's cosmic ecosystem. N Venu has been instrumental in driving and steering business at Hitachi Energy, which has witnessed expansive growth under his leadership," Bharat Kaushal, Executive Chairman, Hitachi India, said.

N Venu has nearly four decades of work experience and has led Hitachi Energy in India since its formation in 2019.

He was also the Chairman of the Karnataka chapter of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) during 2024-25. Venu has a degree in Electrical Engineering from NIT Warangal and has also been accredited by the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad, and the International Institute of Management Development, Switzerland.