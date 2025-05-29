Home / Companies / News / HeidelbergCement India Q4 profit up 4.7% to ₹50.45 cr, sales up 2.6%

HeidelbergCement India Q4 profit up 4.7% to ₹50.45 cr, sales up 2.6%

Its revenue from operations was 2.66 per cent to Rs 612.46 crore in the March quarter. It was at Rs 596.55 crore a year ago

For the financial year ended on Mar 31, 2025, HeidelbergCement's net profit was down 36.4 per cent to Rs 106.75 crore.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 3:12 PM IST
HeidelbergCement India Ltd has reported a 4.75 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 50.45 crore in the March quarter of FY25.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 48.16 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, HeidelbergCement India said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Its revenue from operations was 2.66 per cent to Rs 612.46 crore in the March quarter. It was at Rs 596.55 crore a year ago.

The company recorded a rise in revenue, which was "primarily due to 2 per cent increase in sales volume and 1 per cent increase in prices", the company said in its earnings statement.

Total expenses of HeidelbergCement India in the March quarter were at Rs 544.11 crore, up 1.75 per cent.

Its total income was at Rs 623.67 crore in the March quarter, up 2.18 per cent.

HeidelbergCement India is a subsidiary of Heidelberg Materials, a German multinational building materials company.

For the financial year ended on Mar 31, 2025, HeidelbergCement's net profit was down 36.4 per cent to Rs 106.75 crore.

Its consolidated income for the fiscal was also down 9.33 per cent to Rs 2,194.35 crore. HeidelbergCement's sales volume in FY25 was down 6.1 per cent to 4,515 kilo tonne.

Shares of HeidelbergCement India Ltd on Thursday were trading at Rs 199.45 on the BSE, down 0.72 per cent from the previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 29 2025 | 3:11 PM IST

