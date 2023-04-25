Infosys launches live operations platform in collaboration with ServiceNow



Infosys leveraged ServiceNow technology to build Infosys Live Operations, which seamlessly integrates with legacy and digital environments to simplify business operations by application rationalisation and technology stack optimisation. IT major Infosys, on Tuesday, announced its collaboration with ServiceNow, a leading digital workflow company, to launch the Infosys Live Operations platform, aimed at enhancing customer experiences (CX) for telecom providers.



“Today, telecom service providers face unique challenges, one of which is commoditisation of connectivity. As they look at increasing customer relevance, Infosys Live Operations platform provides a differentiated edge by improving the quality of customer service while simplifying business service operations. Our continued collaboration with ServiceNow has enabled us to work on many enterprise transformation initiatives and has given us the opportunity to not only emerge as a trusted partner but also a leader in the telecom industry. This latest collaboration will work towards a hyperconnected economy and enable us to provide world-class telecom solutions with an accelerated approach towards digital transformation,” said Narsimha Rao Mannepalli, EVP, co-head of delivery and head – Cloud, Infrastructure and Cybersecurity, Infosys. In a filing with the stock exchanges, the company said, as part of Infosys Cobalt, a set of services, solutions, and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey, Infosys Live Operations will help telecom service providers reduce time-to-market and make feature-rich products. The platform aims to deliver up to 95 per cent improvement in operational efficiency, a 10-20 percent increase in quality of service and experience, and a 40 per cent reduction in operational costs.

“Efficiency and experience are critical for any enterprise to thrive in today’s business environment. Infosys Live Operations platform, powered by ServiceNow, enables telecom service providers with a 360-degree view into customer preference data and insights, which has the potential to increase customer experience and retention. We look forward to our continued collaboration with Infosys in enabling telecom service providers to navigate and succeed in today's rapidly changing environment,” said Rohit Batra, vice president and head of telecommunications, media, and technology products at ServiceNow said.