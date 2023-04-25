Home / Companies / News / Zydus Lifesciences gets nod from USFDA for metronidazole topical cream

Zydus Lifesciences gets nod from USFDA for metronidazole topical cream

The drug will be manufactured at the group's topical manufacturing facility at Changodar, Ahmedabad

BS Web Team New Delhi
Zydus Lifesciences gets nod from USFDA for metronidazole topical cream

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 4:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Zydus Lifesciences Limited, on Tuesday, received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Metronidazole Topical Cream, 0.75 per cent.
Metronidazole is an antibiotic used on the skin to treat a certain skin disorder known as rosacea, a type of adult acne. It is expected to help decrease redness, swelling, and the number of pimples caused by rosacea and is believed to work by decreasing swelling (inflammation).

In a filing with the stock exchanges, Zydus Lifesciences said, the drug will be manufactured at the group’s topical manufacturing facility at Changodar, Ahmedabad (India).
Metronidazole Topical Cream, 0.75 per cent had annual sales of $25 million in the US. The group now has 366 approvals and has so far filed over 440* ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

On Monday, the company said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market a generic medication that is used to lower triglycerides, in the American market.
The company has got the final approval from USFDA to market Icosapent Ethyl Capsules in strength of 0.5 g and 1 g, it said in a regulatory filing.

The capsules are indicated as an adjunct to diet to reduce triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Topics :Zydus LifesciencesUSFDAhealth newsBS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 3:38 PM IST

Also Read

South Korea's Lotte to invest Rs 450 cr in Indian unit Havmor Ice Cream

Dettol enters a new category with Dettol multi-use antiseptic cream

Strong US sales momentum may drive further gains for Zydus Lifesciences

Ice cream sold over counter but not prepared in outlet to attract 18% GST

Stocks to Watch: Power Grid, HDFC, Mahanagar Gas, Naukri, IEX, Zydus Life

IndusInd Bank shares jump 2% after robust Q4 earnings, stocks climb 1.90%

Akasa Air says no significant impact of delay in Boeing 737 delivery

Alternative credit firm BlackSoil says FY23 investments grew 55% YoY

Apple wins major antitrust case against Fortnite maker Epic Games

What's in a logo? A lot, as Sebi and Nokia give a digital twist to theirs

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story