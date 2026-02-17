Naturals plans IPO by 2028 if stake talks with Reliance fail: Executive

Indian salon chain Naturals remains in talks with Reliance over a potential stake ​sale, but discussions have slowed as the two sides ​have yet to agree on a deal structure, co-founder CK Kumaravel ‌said in an interview.

Naturals plans to go public by 2028 if negotiations with Reliance don't bear fruit, Kumaravel told Reuters on the sidelines of a Retailers Association of India event in Mumbai.

Talks, first announced in late 2022, stalled after Reliance sought a 51 per cent stake, while Naturals was prepared to sell only 49 per cent, so as to retain control for a few more years before considering a larger divestment, he said.

"Even if it takes time, Naturals is not in a hurry, as ‌Reliance will add significant value," Kumaravel said, confirming that the company is not in talks with other investors. Reliance did not respond to a request for comment. With about 900 outlets, Naturals is one of India's largest organised salon chains, ahead of peers such as Lakme and Geetanjali Salon, in a market otherwise dominated by unorganised players. It reported gross merchandise value of ​₹450 crore ($49.64 million) in fiscal 2025 and expects that figure to rise to ‌₹600 crore this financial year. India's $10.8 billion beauty salon market is expanding as younger consumers spend more on grooming, while rising incomes ​and higher ‌participation of women in the workforce lift demand, according to consultancy Ken Research.