Infosys rolls out 65% average bonus for Q4FY25 amid macro challenges

For the full year FY25, profits saw an increase of 1.8 per cent to Rs 26,713 crore, while revenue climbed six per cent to reach Rs 1,62,990 crore.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 10:50 PM IST
India's second-largest IT services company Infosys has rolled out a bonus payout averaging 65 per cent for Q4 FY25, according to sources.

An email sent to Infosys did not elicit a response.

According to a source, Infosys has rolled out an average bonus payout of 65 per cent for Q4 FY25, considering the "macroeconomic factors".

The source, however, pointed out that this is an average and that top performers will be given a higher payout.

Infosys had posted an 11.7 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 7,033 crore for the March quarter. The profit (attributable to owners of the company) was at Rs 7,969 crore in the year-ago period.The company has guided for a revenue growth of 0-3 per cent in constant currency terms in the current fiscal year.

Revenues for the quarter under review came in at Rs 40,925 crore, 7.9 per cent higher from Rs 37,923 crore in Q4 FY24.

Sequentially, the company's profits rose 3.3 per cent, but revenues declined 2 per cent.

For the full year FY25, profits saw an increase of 1.8 per cent to Rs 26,713 crore, while revenue climbed six per cent to reach Rs 1,62,990 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Company ResultsInfosys Q4 ResultsBonus payouts

First Published: May 15 2025 | 10:50 PM IST

